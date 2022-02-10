UP: Cong promises to waive farm loans within 10 days of coming to power

Lucknow: The Congress on Wednesday promised to waive farm loans within 10 days and provide 20 lakh jobs if the party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh.

The poll manifesto released by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also vowed to provide Rs 3,000 as compensation to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle, a problem gripping cultivators in many parts of the state.

The manifesto -- "Unnati Vidhan" -- was termed by Priyanka as "Jan Ghoshna Patra' (people's manifesto).

The vision document was brought released a day before voting starts in 58 assembly seats in the state. Two earlier manifestos -- "Shakti Vidhan" for women and "Bharti Vidhan" for youth -- have already been released by the party.

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party released their manifesto for the UP election on Tuesday.

Releasing the manifesto, Priyanka said, the Congress will waive loans of farmers within 10 days of government formation, and also purchase wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal as well as sugarcane at the rate of Rs 400 per quintal, after coming to power.

She said in Chhattisgarh, her party's government had written off farmers' loans within three hours of being sworn-in.The issues of unemployment and inflation have been taken care while formulating the manifesto of the state, she said. "Our government will provide 20 lakh government jobs. While 12 lakh jobs will be given for filling vacant posts, 8 lakh new jobs will be created," she said, adding 40 percent of these would be earmarked for women.

She said, "Rs 3,000 compensation will be given to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle. 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' will be started under which cow dung will be purchased at Rs 2 per kg," she said.

Priyanka said the Congress wanted to end outsourcing in the government, and will regularise those, who are on contract or are being outsourced, in a phased manner.

The manifesto also promised to reduce electricity bills to half and provide Rs 25,000 as compensation to families who have lost earning members to Covid.

Priyanka said the budget provision on health services will be increased by 5 per cent and promised Rs 50 Lakh compensation to those who lost lives due to coronavirus.

To support small businesses, the party promised to develop traditional business hubs like brass in Moradabad and leather in Agra.

"Two lakh teachers will be recruited and Siksha Mitra will be made permanent on the basis of their experience and expertise. Vacant post of Sanskrit and Urdu teachers in the state will also be filled," the Congress general secretary said. The future roadmap also promised to increase emolument of sweepers, village heads and Rs 3,000 compensation to the specially-abled, the manifesto promised.