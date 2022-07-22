UP CM launches scheme for cashless medical benefit for state employees, pensioners
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scheme to provide cashless medical facility to more than 75 lakh people including 22 lakh state government employees, pensioners and their dependents.
Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme, the eligible people will get cashless medical facilities at government-run institutions, medical colleges and hospitals without any financial limit, according to a government statement on Thursday.
Also, cashless medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh will be available at hospitals empanelled under the under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.
Launching the scheme at an event here, the chief minister said a State Health Card would be provided to the eligible employees and pensioners.
An action plan should be prepared so that they can download their State Health Card on their own and get the benefit of cashless medical treatment in government or empanelled hospitals, he said.
According to the official statement, the Adityanath said that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' Ayushman Bharat, medical insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided to poor families.
He said Antyodaya (poorest of the poor) families of the state are being provided medical insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
Besides, medical insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is also being provided to the registered workers of Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said.
Adityanath said that in its previous tenure itself, his government had instructed the department concerned to prepare an action plan to provide cashless medical facilities to state government employees.
