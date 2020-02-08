UP CM, Dy CM appeal to Delhi voters to vote
Lucknow: As voting is going on for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to the people to cast their votes.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth tweeted in Hindi: "'Namaskar' Delhi! Today is the polling day. Vote for change. Vote for electing a government that speeds up the development and is dedicated to the public. Voting is your most invaluable right. You must vote and encourage your friends and relatives to vote. Jai Hind."
UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also tweeted: "Vote in this festival of democracy without any fear, temptation or pressure, be a partner in the development of Delhi and vote for BJP to choose safe Delhi."
