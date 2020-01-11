UP bus tragedy: Kannauj district magistrate says 10 bodies recovered

Kannauj (UP): At least 10 people died and several others received serious burn injuries when a private sleeper double-decker bus burst into flames after colliding with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, an official said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He has also sought a report from the district magistrate about the incident. There were 45 passengers, including three staff, in the bus that was going to Jaipur from Farrukhabad when the accident occurred on the Grand Trunk Road near Chhibramau on Friday night, the police had said.

Charred bodies of 10 people have been recovered from the completely-damaged bus, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, adding one of the bodies has been identified as Rinku Yadav (32), the driver of the truck which collided with the bus. IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said both the bus and the truck caught fire after the collision and exact death toll can be established only after DNA tests.

Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued many passengers. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Tirwa Medical college hospital and the district hospital, the IG said.