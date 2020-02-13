UP Budget session off to rough start, Governor's address drowned in din
Lucknow: The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a noisy start on Thursday with opposition members shouting anti-government slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses.
Opposition members rushed into the Well displaying placards and raising slogans on issues ranging from the amended citizenship law, unemployment and farmer distress as the governor continued reading out her address.
The governor's speech, a vision document of the Yogi Adityanath government, was drowned in the din.
Tension was evident even before the sitting began at 11 am with opposition Samajwadi Party legislators, donning red caps, assembling in front of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan campus to vent their ire.
Carrying placards such as "Naujawano Ko Rozar Do", "Kisan Virodhi Bhajpa Sarkar Gaddi Chodo" and "Humko CAA Nahi Shanti Chahiye", the SP members staged a protest before the statue.
They were also agitated over the crime situation in the state, the steep hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinder and delay in the payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers.
The SP legislators were led by leaders of opposition in both the Houses, Ram Govind Chaudhary (Assembly) and Ahmed Hasan (Council).
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT