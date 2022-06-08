UP: Boy kills mother as she stops him from playing PUBG
Lucknow: A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG and kept her body hidden in the house for two days, police said on Wednesday.
He allegedly threatened his nine-year-old sister not to reveal the incident to anyone and used a room freshener to hide the smell of the decomposed body, police said, adding the boy informed his father, an Army personnel posted in West Bengal, only when the stench became unbearable.
The boy, who was addicted to PUBG, was enraged after his mother asked him to stop playing and fatally shot her with his father's licensed gun, they said.
Police said they recovered the partially decomposed body of the woman Tuesday night and sent it for post-mortem. The boy was apprehended.
The minor shot his mother on Saturday and hid the body inside a room for two days before informing his father, they said.
