UP: AAP promises 10L jobs annually if voted to power

Noida/ Jalandhar: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced creating 10 lakh jobs every year and providing an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to the unemployed in Uttar Pradesh if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.



The announcement was made by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in presence of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he hit out at the current BJP government in the state over the job situation and paper leaks.

Sisodia trained guns at the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, which, he said, had come to power and promised 70 lakh jobs, but played a joke on the youth of the state. The AAP had earlier announced measures to benefit farmers and free electricity if voted to power in the 2022 assembly elections, the deputy chief minister of Delhi said.

"Today, I want to say on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that give your vote to the party and jobs will be created, papers won't get leaked. Currently, the employment exchange website of Uttar Pradesh has 34 lakh applicants looking for jobs," he said.

The AAP wants to tell these 34 lakh job seekers, their families and others, "you can create jobs with your votes by voting AAP to power", Sisodia said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced but expected early next year.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised an international airport and the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar if his party comes to power in the state.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, said Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sports persons, especially cricketers and hockey players, use products manufactured here. When the AAP forms government (in Punjab), the country's biggest sports university will be set up in Jalandhar, he said during the party's Tiranga Yatra. Kejriwal said only his party was working for schools and education.