UP: 6 killed, 14 injured in road accident

Badaun: 6 people were killed and 14 others were injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch after being hit by a tanker on Bareilly-Agra road on Tuesday, police said.

Some families belonging to Auramai village under Moosazhag area of the district had gone to take a dip in river Ganga in a tractor-trolley this morning. While returning around 3 pm, a tanker hit their vehicle from behind in an attempt to overtake it in Civil Lines police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh, said.

The deceased have been identified as Anita Devi (40), Sangeeta (19), Sushma (65), Veera Devi (75), Poonam (28) and Sahdev (12).