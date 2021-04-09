UP: 3 women given rabies injection instead of Covid-19 vaccine

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Three women were administered anti-rabies injections instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, their families claimed on Friday. The women Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyavati (60) had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, they said.

But after administering the doses, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.

Following demands for strict action against the erring medical staff, health centre in-charge Bijendra Singh said an inquiry would be conducted.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 36 more fatalities due to Coronavirus infection and 9,587 new cases, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 9,039 and the case tally to 6,63,991, a senior official said.

There are 48,306 active cases and while 6,06,646 patients have recovered so far in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among the active cases, 22,904 people are in home isolation, 835 in private hospitals and the rest undergoing treatment in government hospitals, he said.