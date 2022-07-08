UP: 2 of family killed, 9 injured in road accident
Ghazipur (UP): Two members of a family were killed and nine others were injured when a tempo they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Saidpur area here, police said on Friday.
The accident occurred on Thursday night when the family was returning from a marriage function, they said.
Ramji Bansphor (45) and his sister Champa Bansphor (47) were killed while nine other family members were injured, Sighauna Police outpost In charge Sunil Tiwari said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the injured were rushed to hospital, they said.
An FIR was lodged. The truck driver has absconded, leaving the truck behind, they added.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Japan PM Kishida orders enhanced security for top politicians after...8 July 2022 12:07 PM GMT
One more arrested in connection with stabbing of Class 12 girl in...8 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Saddened beyond words at tragic demise of one of my 'dearest friends': ...8 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT
Murmu to meet Bengal's BJP lawmakers on Saturday, seek their support...8 July 2022 10:38 AM GMT
Cong seeks withdrawal of order allowing national flag import, dubs BJP ...8 July 2022 10:34 AM GMT