Unnao rape convict Sengar challenges conviction in Delhi HC

New Delhi: Unnao rape convict and expelled BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has now approached the Delhi High Court with a plea challenging his order of conviction passed by the Tis Hazari District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma in the first of the five cases against him with respect to the Unnao cases.



The MLA from Unnao came into the spotlight after a 17-year-old girl had tried to immolate herself in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. She had alleged that Sengar had raped her in his Unnao home in 2017.

After an over two-year wait, during which the victim was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by Sengar's men; her father was falsely implicated in an Arms Act case and killed in custody; both her aunts were killed, critically injuring her and her lawyer in a mysterious car accident, the trial court here had convicted him in the first rape case of 2017.

In a strongly-worded judgement, the court had found Sengar guilty of raping the 17-year-old girl at his Unnao home, who was brought there by Shashi Singh under the pretext of getting her a job.

The Bangermau MLA then met the victim at his home and dragged her into his room to rape her.

While the cases pertaining to the gang-rape of the victim, the victim's father's custodial death and the victim's car accident are all yet to begin trial, Sengar was sentenced to life in prison for the first rape case.