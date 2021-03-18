Unions of traders, workers, teachers, students to join in solidarity: SKM

New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday held a meeting with different kinds of progressive mass organisations and associations at Singhu Border to discuss its "Bharat Bandh call" on March 26.



Trade unions from the organised and unorganised sectors, traders and other associations, workers' unions including agricultural workers unions, transporter associations, teachers' associations, youth and students associations and others took part in the meeting.

"All participants pledged their full support to the bandh and thanked the Samyukt Kisan Morcha for the historical inspiring struggle being led by it. Several organisations also committed to mobilise thousands of people into the protest sites, at a time when the protesting farmers would have to attend to wheat harvesting operations in a couple of weeks," a statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

A member of leading student organisation AISA told Millennium Post that the bandh will be intense this time where all kinds of unions will participate. "We have joined in to pledge our support as well," he said.

Meanwhile, SKM has condemned the Delhi Police putting barricading around the protest sites and called the act "illegal and irrational".

"SKM demands that the police remove such barricading including on internal roads so that the life of locals can be kept easier and their livelihoods protected," it added.