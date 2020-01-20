Union ministers continue public outreach program in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 20 (IANS) Union ministers continued with their public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir for the third day on Monday. Union ministers R.K. Singh visited Doda, Debsiri Chowdhary visited Jammu, Pratab Sarangi went to Kathua, V.K. Singh to Kathua and Arjun Munda visited Reasi.

Thirty six ministers are arriving in J&K in batches and visiting 60 different locations in the union territory.

The exercise that began last Saturday will be concluded on Friday.

Fifty two locations will be covered by the ministers in the Jammu region as against eight locations in three districts of Kashmir Valley.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will visit Srinagar on Tuesday, G. Krishan Reddy will visit Ganderbal on Wednesday and Thursday, Ravi Shankar Prasad will be visiting Baramulla on Thursday and Friday.

The BJP ministers besides inaugurating certain developmental projects are meeting with the officials to get a sense from the ground about the developmental needs of the people.

The visit is also an effort by the ministers to apprise the people of various central schemes following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.