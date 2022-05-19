Union Minister Naqvi, Dy CM Pathak inaugurate 41st Hunar Haat' in Agra

Agra (UP): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the 41st Hunar Haat', which provides market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts, here on Thursday.



More than 800 artisans and craftsmen from 32 states and Union Territories are participating in the 12-day 'Hunar Haat', being organised at Shilpgram in Agra's Tajganj.

Stressing that Hunar Haat' is a credible confluence of vocal for local', swadeshi', self-reliant India' and ek bharat shreshtha bharat' initiatives, Naqvi said that the event is playing a pivotal role in preservation, protection, promotion of centuries-old rich legacy of art and craft of the country.

Cutting across barriers of caste, community, region and religion, Hunar Haat' has provided employment and self-employment opportunities to about 10.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen from all sections of the society in the last six years. More than 50 per cent beneficiaries are women artisans from all sections, he said.

Naqvi said that by eradicating the disease of policy paralysis , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an "institution of good governance and mission of inclusive development".

PM Modi has saved the country by turning a crisis into an opportunity. Even during the global economic recession, he worked tirelessly and honestly for the safety and well-being of the country and its people, Naqvi was quoted as saying in an official release.

He said Hunar Haat' has given a new glory and recognition to centuries-old indigenous legacy of art and culture which was on the verge of extinction. The tremendous enthusiasm of the people for swadeshi' is the main reason behind the enormous success of the event.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said Hunar Haat' is an efficacious platform to witness art and culture of the entire country under one roof. It is working effectively to preserve and promote the traditional cultural legacy of India.

Pathak said that while on one hand exquisite products of artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country are available in Hunar Haat', on the other traditional delicious foods from every region of the country are also available.

It is not a simple task to collect the art and culture of all the states of the country at one place but Hunar Haat' is playing a commendable role in this regard, he said.

In his address, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel said that Hunar Haat' is working towards preserving and strengthening India's culture, religion, spirituality, art, music and literature.

Baghel said that Hunar Haat' is keeping the folk art, culture, language and food vibrant and united. It is a magnificent and prosperous platform to showcase the art and culture of India, he said.