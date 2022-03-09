Union Minister Gadkari, Haryana CM Khattar inaugurate 19 NH projects worth Rs 1,407 crore

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a programme organised at Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway-48 in Gurugram district on Wednesday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 19 NH projects worth Rs 1,407 crore to ease the traffic facilities between Delhi-Jaipur Highway.



While presiding over the programme, the Chief Minister, expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for giving major highway projects to Haryana and said that 17 new national highway projects were sanctioned in the state during the tenure of the present government, out of which work on 11 highways is in progress and construction work of rest of the six projects would start soon.

The Chief Minister said that Gadkari has given three big projects to Haryana which include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Katra Expressway which will pass through Rohtak-Jind-Kaithal and projects from Ismailabad to Narnaul.

The Chief Minister said that a global city would be developed in Gurugram-Manesar in about 1000 acres. For this, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will take the necessary steps. Sh. Manohar Lal also assured that the work of this global city will start this year.

The Chief Minister said that the road network is widely spread in Haryana and he is hopeful that Nitin Gadkari would extend all possible help to Haryana if there is any scope of change.

While placing a demand before the Union Minister, the Chief Minister urged him to accord approval for the National Highway from Panipat to Dabwali and from Panipat to Siwani. Besides this, he also said that Haryana has the best roads in the entire country.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said that 16 structures at a cost of Rs 513 crore would be built on the Delhi-Jaipur route having a length of 225 km and repair work of this route would be done with an amount of Rs 800 crore.

Referring to the demands raised by Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh in the programme, the Union Minister gave detailed information about the road construction works being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Haryana.

He said that work is underway to construct three expressways of 608 kms in Haryana at a cost of Rs.36000 crores. About 130 km of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is covered in Haryana on which three flyovers will be constructed.

Sh. Gadkari informed that the work of connecting Palwal-Aligarh Road with Eastern Peripheral Road in backward areas of Haryana will start by June. He informed that 48 percent construction of a bypass in Rewari has been completed.