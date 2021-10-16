Union Min expresses gratitude to PM for meeting a common man

New Delhi: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting a man who travelled from Madhya Pradesh's Deori to the national capital on foot to meet him.



"Value of common man and a normal party worker can be understood by the person who can understand their pain and strength. This is the strength of the democracy," Patel tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

The minister further mentioned that PM Modi "proved his nobility" by meeting Chhotelal Ahirwar who came to the capital city by walking to meet him. The 63-year-old man walked 750 kilometres and took a total of 22 days to meet the prime minister in Delhi.

However, Ahirwar couldn't meet the PM at first. When Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel got the information of his arrival in Delhi, he sent his car and called the man to his residence and made arrangements for his stay and food.

Reportedly, Ahirwar from Pipariya village travelled a very long distance to convey problems of the scheduled caste community of his area. Further, he handed over a demand letter for setting up a factory in the Deori area so that the employment problem of the people there could be redressed. During the meet, the PM told him about the schemes being run for the poor.

Chhotelal is a labourer by profession.