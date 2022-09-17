Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw launches 'Swachhta Pakhwara'

New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology has launched "Swachhta Pakhwara" across Indian Railways, Ministry of Communications, and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology today in New Delhi. During the inaugural function, senior officers of Ministry of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swachhta has become the mission and part of the life. The focus areas are Seva, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan. Prime Minister has transformed politics as the medium to serve the society."

He also added that apart from intensive cleanliness campaign, during the Swachhta Pakhwara, the focus of M/o Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology would be on Swachhta, service for TB patients and Mega Blood Donation Drive.

During the inaugural day of Pakhwara, Swachhta pledge was administered by the Minister to Railway, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology employees at Headquarters, Divisional Offices and other related establishments.