Union Home Secy reviews security situation in J&K

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly a fortnight after a drone attack on an air force station in Jammu, officials said.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by Director General Dilbag Singh, briefed the home secretary about the prevailing situation in the union territory and the steps taken to strengthen the security.

Bhalla took stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

He especially reviewed the measures taken to foil any future attempt of drone attack.

The ongoing counter terror operations, radicalisation inside jails in the union territory were other issues which figured in the meeting, the official said.

In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu in the early hours of June 27, causing minor injuries to two airmen.

The explosions took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city.