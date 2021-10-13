Union Cabinet approves phase-2 of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation till 2025-26.

A financial outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crore has been finalised for SBM-U 2.0, including a central share of Rs 36,465 crore, which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of Rs 62,009 crores in the last phase of the mission, the government said in a statement.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement said the second phase of SBM focuses on sustainability of Open Defecation Free (ODF) outcomes, achieving scientific processing of solid waste in all cities, and managing waste water in cities with less than one lakh population as per Census 2011.

The government said that the implementation of the mission components will be done in a structured and time-bound manner, with thorough gap analysis of required infrastructure, detailed five-year action plans, and annual action plans with timelines.