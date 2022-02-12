'Uniform Civil Code need of the hour, should be discussed in Parl'

New Delhi: Amid the row over wearing 'hijab' in schools and colleges, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code is the "need of the hour" and it should be discussed both in Parliament and in the society. The Hijab row started in Karnataka when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves. With the protests taking a violent turn at some places earlier this week, the state declared a 3-day holiday for the institutions.

Interacting with reporters, Singh described the row over wearing 'hijab' as a "disturbing trend aimed at muddling the atmosphere of the country". "There are some vote ke saudagar who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing Hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes. I feel Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour and it should be discussed from the streets to Parliament," he said.