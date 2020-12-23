Unfortunate that farmers have to protest for rights: Pawar

Mumbai/Lucknow: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmers, but unfortunately cultivators are now forced to stage protest for their rights.

On the occasion of the National Farmers' Day, the former Union agriclture minister in a post on Twitter wished for justice to the farmers.

Thousands of cultivators have been protesting at the border points of Delhi since November 26 against the Centre's three new farm laws.

"It is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmer who forms an important part of economy. But unfortunately the farmer of the country is now forced to stage protest for his rights and demands," Pawar tweeted.

"Wishing for justice to the farmer on the occasion of the National Farmers' Day," he added.

Terming farmers as the country's "spine", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that the central government is "ignoring" the plight of peasants.

On the occasion of the National Farmers' Day, Raut, without taking any names, alleged that attempts are being made to weaken cultivators to benefit some industrialists.

Amid the ongoing protest by farmers at Delhi's border points against the Centre's three new farm laws, Raut urged the Union government to shun ego and talk to the peasants.

He said the National Farmers' Day being observed on Wednesday is a "black day" for cultivators.

"Farmers are the spine of our country, but attempts are being made to weaken them to benefit some industrialists," the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

The BJP should stop "insulting" farmers as they are pride of the country, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday while paying tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the Farmers' Day.

"Tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary! Today, under the BJP's rule, the country's history is witnessing such a Farmers' Day when the farmers are forced to struggle on the streets, instead of celebrating. The BJP should stop insulting the farmers because the farmer of the country is the pride of India," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the NDA government at the Centre alleging that they were protecting the interests of corporates and not farmers, and demanded withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers are protesting near Delhi.