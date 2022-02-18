Under Khattar, many schemes to empower women initiated

Chandigarh: Haryana Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has started many ambitious schemes to empower and educate women.



"The Chief Minister's vision is that women should get equal opportunities in the society so that they can move forward with confidence and respect. Taking this vision forward, financial help is given by the Haryana Government to the parents to support their daughter's marriage," said a spokesperson of Haryana government.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, the government provides grants for the marriage of girls from poor families, daughters of widows/destitute women. Under the scheme, financial assistance up to Rs 71,000 is given.

Under the scheme, the government gives shagun of Rs. 51,000 to widows / destitute women and orphan girls (below poverty line and whose family income is less than Rs. 1 lakh). The family of Scheduled Caste (SC), DT and Tapriwas community living below the poverty line gets shagun of Rs 71,000. Rs. 31,000 is given to sports women (any caste / any income) and poor families apart from scheduled castes and families of all categories (including SC / BC) whose family annual income is less than Rs. 1,80,000 per annum. At the same time, shagun of Rs. 51,000 is available on mass marriage and marriage of Divyangjan. Rs. 31,000 is given if one, husband or wife, is a disabled person, and if both are disabled then Rs. 51,000 are given.

To take advantage of this scheme, online application can be made. To apply, visit https://saralharyana.gov.in/ and apply for the grant by following the required guidelines. One can apply for this scheme before marriage or even after marriage. However, applications received after three months of marriage will

not be accepted.