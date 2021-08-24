'Unconstitutional decision on 370, 35A created deep uncertainty'

Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday said deep uncertainty and a "big" political void exist in Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of its special status and it being made a Union Territory in 2019.



The alliance, comprising six mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, seeks restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

In a meeting held at PAGD chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, the alliance's constituents adopted a resolution, which among other issues, highlighted that "nothing substantial" has emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi two months back.

"Unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019, taken in the Parliament to nullify Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the damaging legislation which dismembered the historic state and created two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in the erstwhile state," the resolution said.

"It is most unfortunate that the judicial challenges against this abrogation as a violation of the Constitution continue to remain pending before the Supreme Court even after two years," it said.

Members of the PAGD at the meeting said the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed prior to August 5, 2019, must be restored.

"All political prisoners must be released immediately. Indiscriminate use of draconian laws must be put to an end," the alliance, which also has the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP as its member, said in the resolution.

The other members are CPI, CPI (M), Awami National Conference and People's Movement. The resolution claimed that "nothing substantial" has emerged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dilli ki Doori and Dil ki Doori' slogan during his meeting with J-K leaders in New Delhi two months back.