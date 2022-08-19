Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes

New Delhi: Six months after they had to abandon their courses and return home when Russian forces attacked Ukraine, Indian students enrolled in the medical colleges there have a new challenge - resumption of offline classes and exams.



Some universities in Kiev, capital of war-hit Ukraine, have informed students about resumption of offline classes from September and mandatory examination "Krok" to be conducted in October in offline mode.

According to norms in Ukraine, in third year of their studies, students from medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy have to appear for KROK-1. After completion of final year, the students have to sit for the state's licensing exam, KROK-2, for certification to be a doctor or pharmacist.

Staring at an uncertain future while attending classes online since six months, 20-year-old Ashna Pandit, a student of Taras Shevchenko National Medical University in Kyiv, was shocked to receive a message from her university.

"We are ready to hold offline classes...starting from September 1. Your safety is guaranteed," the message read.

Noida residents Ashna and her twin brother Ansh, who are fourth year medical students, are now in panic about what to do next.

"The idea of returning to Ukraine when the war is still on is very scary. I spoke to the university authorities, they said that the situation is normal in Kieve but till when? The university still hasn't clarified that if they will be offering online classes for those who cannot make it to the campus.

"Even if they agree to online classes for some of us, the medical council in India does not recognise the online courses in medicine. It is a nightmare. Earlier, the university was telling us that they are arranging some mobility programme for us in Poland or in Georgia but hasn't materialised," she told.

Ashna said even if students do not return to Ukraine for classes they will have to go anyway for Krok as its a qualifying exam to be promoted to fourth year.

A student of Bogomolets National Medical University in Kiev has similar concerns.

"The university is asking us to return to campus. I am not sure what to do. I am in my final year and have just few months remaining for completion of my course. Part of me wants to take the risk and just be done with it while part of me isn't sure if it will be safe to be there in coming time," said the Gurgaon resident, refusing to be identified.

According to sources, around 20,000 medical students from India were evacuated in March after the war escalated.

The students have been staging protests demanding admission in Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure.