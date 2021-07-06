U'khand moves SC against HC order staying Chardham Yatra

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order staying the Chardham Yatra while reversing a state cabinet's decision to open it partially for residents of three districts from July 1.

The state government said that the Uttarakhand High Court committed an error in not appreciating that the livelihood of a significant portion of the population living around the Char Dham is dependent on the Yatra.

It said that the High Court has wrongly stayed the part of the state cabinet order dated June 25, with respect to conducting restricted Chardham Yatra, only for a fixed number of pilgrims residing in three districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi where the respective Char Dhams are located.

The State government said that the present COVID positivity rate (between June 15 to July 2) in the concerning three districts are -- Chamoli-0.64 per cent, Rudraprayag-1.16 per cent and Uttarkashi-0.75 per cent.

The four holy shrines dedicated to Hindu gods and rivers -- being Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham are situated in Garhwal region of the State and

lakhs of devotees visit these shrines every year during the Chardham Yatra, which commences from April uptill November.

It said that pursuant to the COVID-19 pandemic, many PILs were filed before the High Court seeking various directions against the state government to take measures for controlling spread of the pandemic.

In the said batch of PILs, the High Court kept passing directions pertaining to Char Dham without any pleadings or submissions made by the respondents , the plea said.

It said that the due to the second wave of pandemic, the state government on May 3, has suspended the Chardham Yatra for 2021 while allowing the rituals and Pooja of the deity at each Dhams to be conducted by the respective priests/Dham management from 7 AM to 7 PM.