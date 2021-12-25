UHBVN takes Khattar's vision of digitisation forward

Chandigarh: Taking forward Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's vision of digitisation, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has started a scheme to provide incentives to rural consumers on digital payment of their bills on the lines of urban areas.



While giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson of the Corporation said that under 'Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon Yojana', more than 75 percent of villages of the State are being supplied 24 hours electricity.

He said that the main objective of this scheme is to encourage rural consumers to make digital payments. Digital payments will save the time of the consumers as well as benefit them. Consumers can pay electricity bills digitally through their Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, Mobile Wallet Applications like Paytm, Amazon etc. The spokesperson further said that for the first time on digital payment of electricity bills by rural consumers, Rs 20/- would be given as an incentive.

After this, on making digital payment of electricity bill up to Rs 2,000/-, an incentive amount of 0.5 percent of the bill amount (up to a maximum of Rs 10) will be given. Apart from this, an incentive amount of Rs 50 will be given for digital payment of 6 consecutive bills by the consumer.

Panchayats of villages having more than 90 percent electricity bill payment and more than 90 percent of them through the digital medium will be honoured by the corporation by giving an amount of Rs. 2 lakh, which can be spent on development works of the village.

He said that from each sub-division, 5 consumers would be selected for making digital payments on a quarterly basis and each consumer would be awarded an amount of Rs 2,100/-.

The consumers will be selected by the lottery system in the presence of the sub-divisional officer at the village school/chaupal/panchayat ghar or any other public place.