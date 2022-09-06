UHBVN committed to uninterrupted power supply to consumers

Chandigarh: Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) is committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Sharing details, spokesperson of the Nigam said that the Chairman Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam along with the members of the forum would take the proceedings of the forum in the office of SE/OP Circle, UHBVN, Panchkula, SCO-96, 1st Floor, Sector-5, Panchkula to redress the grievances of the consumers (belonging to Panchkula only) from 11:00 AM to 04:00PM on September 7.