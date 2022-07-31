Udham Singh Jayanti celebrated in Ratia
chandigarh: In a state-level programme organised in Ratia on the martyrdom day of the great revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh, Education Minister Kanwar Pal commemorated the great freedom fighter and urged everyone to draw inspiration from their principles.
He added that Shaheed Udham Singh remained committed to his words and took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre for the dignity of the country. The Education Minister said that the Chief Minister himself wanted to attend the programme, but he had to cancel his visit due to the conference of Chief Minister's of Northern states in Chandigarh. Kanwar Pal said that we should follow the path shown to us by our great leaders. For the unity, integrity and nation building of the country, we should move forward together. He said that the wheel of the chariot of development of the State Government is constantly spinning. On this occasion, the Education Minister also mentioned about the announcements made by the Chief Minister to provide 2000 yards of land at a concessional rate for
Kamboj Dharamshala in Fatehabad. Along with this, Rs. 21 lakh has been announced by the Chief Minister for Haryana Kamboj Sabha (Kurukshetra). Kanwar Pal on his behalf announced to give Rs. 11 lakh for Ratia Dharamshala.
