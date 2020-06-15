Uddhav Thackeray's father-in-law dead
Mumbai: Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.
A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news of death of 76-year-old Patankar after prolonged illness.
His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the state chief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No plan for another lockdown in Delhi: Kejriwal15 Jun 2020 9:15 AM GMT
2 Indian High Commission officials in Pak go missing15 Jun 2020 7:46 AM GMT
India online smartphone share to touch record 45% in 2020:...15 Jun 2020 6:30 AM GMT
National Rugby League game postponed over COVID-19 fears15 Jun 2020 6:29 AM GMT
Big B has great energy: 'Gulabo Sitabo' co-actor Nalneesh...15 Jun 2020 6:26 AM GMT