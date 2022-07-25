Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court
New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court against the proceedings of the Election Commission on the plea of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led group for recognition as the real Shiv Sena.
The development assumes significance as recently the poll panel has asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the election symbol -- bow and arrow -- of the political outfit.
The poll panel sources had said the two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of rival factions.
The fresh plea has been filed in a pending petition by Subhash Desai, the general secretary of the Shiv Sena and seeks the nod of the top court to make the poll panel also a party. The Thackeray faction has also written to the poll panel requesting it not to go ahead with the plea of the Shinde faction in view of the pendency of a batch of petitions in the top court.
The plea terms the plea of the rival Shinde group to get the poll sybmol and
the tag of the real Shiv
Sena as an act of desperation. The Thackeray group filed
representation before the
EC last week after the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena
had written to the Commission seeking allocation of
the party's 'bow and arrow' election symbol to it, citing
the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly.
The top court on July 20 had said the petitions
filed by the Shiv Sena and
its rebel MLAs during the
recent Maharashtra political crisis raised constitutional issues including split, the merger of a political party, defection, and
disqualification which may require consideration by a larger bench.
