Tyre burst caused Rajasthan accident that killed 24: Min

Jaipur: A tyre burst appeared to be cause of the bus accident that killed 24 people in Bundi district, the Rajasthan government told the state assembly on Thursday during a brief discussion which ended with an opposition walkout.



A mini-bus carrying a wedding party had hurtled off a bridge on Kota-Dausa highway on Wednesday morning.

After making a statement on the accident, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal targeted the opposition BJP by asking under whose tenure the highway was built.

As BJP members protested, Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order and directed the minister to end his statement.The BJP MLAs then walked out.

According to report from the relief management control room, the prima facie cause of the accident was a tyre burst, Dhariwal earlier said. However, the matter is being investigated, he added.

A case against bus driver Shyam Singh, who also died in the accident, has been registered.

The documents recovered from the vehicle are being examined, the minister said in the statement. The vehicle had insurance and a temporary permit for a two-way trip from Kota to Sawai Madhopur, where the marriage party was headed. Its fitness certificate was valid till September 20.

Dhariwal said the state's health and transport ministers went to Kota on Wednesday to offer their condolences to the families of the victims.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed Rs 40,000 for the injured. The state government will also bear the expenditure on the education up to the college level of the victim's children.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government should run a campaign against vehicles running without valid permit and fitness certificates.

He demanded that the

compensation should be raised from Rs 2 lakh to 10 lakh.