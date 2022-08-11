Two women buried alive as house collapses following landslide in Kullu

Shimla: Two women were buried alive under debris as their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.



The house at Khadel village in Sheel gram panchayat of Anni tehsil was hit by debris after the landslide around 9 am, Director of state disaster management department Sudesh Mokhta said.

The victims were identified as Chavelu Devi (55) and Kritika (17).

More details are awaited.



