Two Union Ministers test Covid positive

New Delhi: Union Minister Nityanand Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he attended an event where chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces were present.

Rai, 56, a Lok Sabha member from Bihar, is Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I have completely isolated myself. People who came in contact with me are requested to take necessary steps," Rai tweeted in Hindi.

On Wednesday, the minister attended an event here where Ayushman health cards were distributed among CAPF personnel. Chiefs of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB attended the event. The NSG was represented by an Inspector General-rank officer.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She appealed to people who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested.

"Today my COVID-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their Covid test done and follow the rules for the prevention of coronavirus infection," Pawar said in a tweet in Hindi.

India on Thursday recorded 90,928 fresh Coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, as per Union health ministry data.