Two students killed in road accident in Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: Two Class 12 students were killed and another seriously injured when their bike was hit by an unknown vehicle in Ratenpuri area here, police said.
The incident happened on Monday evening when the three students were returning from a tuition, they said.
The deceased were identified as Gaurav and Akash, while injured Raman has been admitted to a hospital, police said.
