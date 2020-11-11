Two persons arrested in connection with the stabbing incident in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the stabbing incident in Barnesbeg tea garden near Darjeeling on Tuesday. The two were forwarded to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and sent to judicial custody.



34-year-old Chetan Thapa, a GJM (Binoy) supporter was allegedly stabbed by supporters of the Bimal Gurung faction of the GJM in Barnesbeg tea garden around 15 km from Darjeeling on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged naming 8 persons and others.

One Surya Tamang and Nikhil Rai were arrested from that area on Tuesday night. A manhunt is on for the others. Raids are being conducted stated a police source.

The two were produced at the CJM court in Darjeeling on Wednesday. "They have been charged under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. They have been sent to judicial custody," stated Pankaj Prasad, assistant Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, Thapa was referred to the NBMCH, Siliguri. He was taken down to Siliguri and admitted at a private nursing home on Tuesday night.

"His lungs has suffered a slight puncture. His condition is reported stable," stated Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Spokesperson, GJM (Binoy.)

Anit Thapa, GJM General Secretary has issued a strong message.

"Anyone can indulge in his or her politics of choice, we have nothing against it. However, we will not allow politics brandishing weapons. We will curb this at any cost and ensure that peace continues. We worked hard for three years to bring in peace and ensure it continues. If required we will deal with any attempts to disrupt the peace with a strong hand. We will nip it in the bud. For three years there was not a single incident of violence. It has started all over again. The administration and Government should keep a close watch and ensure that the condition does not go out of hand," stated Thapa.