Two of family killed road accident in UP

Ballia (UP): Two members of a family were killed in a collision between a mini-truck and a motorcycle near Rampurbhoj village here, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Prakash Yadav (25) and his brother-in-law Ghanshyam (30) were riding on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when when they collided with a mini truck.

Villagers immediately rushed them to the district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.