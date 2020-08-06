Two MPs and MLAs in TN test positive for Covid-19

Chennai: The number of people's representatives from Tamil Nadu testing positive for coronavirus went up by four with two Members of Parliament (MP) and two legislators turning into Covid-19 patients.



The two MPs are CPI's M. Selvaraj representing Nagapattinam and DMK's S. Ramalingam from Mayiladuthurai who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Similarly actor-turned-politician Karunas, a legislator elected on AIADMK symbol from Thiruvadanai constituency and AIADMK legislator S. Pavunraj from Poompuhar seat also tested positive for Covid-19.

Several legislators including ministers and political leaders belonging to the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK have tested positive for corona in the recent past.

Except for the unfortunate death of sitting legislator J. Anbazhagan of DMK due to Covid-19 all others have recovered or on the road to recovery.