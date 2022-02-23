Two more arrested, curfew extended till Feb 25 in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (KTK): Two more persons were arrested in the Bajrang Dal activist murder case in Shivamogga, where district authorities have extended the prohibitory orders till Friday.



Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that he has ordered an inquiry against the policemen posted in two police stations in this district headquarters town, in the backdrop of the incident.

Underlining the need to audit the performance of Kote and Doddapete police stations in Shivamogga, he said, "We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge

criminal past."

He warned that "irresponsible" police officers will not be spared, which led to "the incidents".

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said on Tuesday six people have been booked in connection with the murder of the 28-year-old Harsha, who was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people here on Sunday night.

"Eight people have been arrested so far officially while interrogation of others is on," Jnanendra, who hails from the Shivamogga district, told reporters.

He said the "background" of all the accused is being investigated. According to him, most of them have a "long criminal past". "I have written to the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to know the reason behind the anti-social elements growing in Shimvamogga and fix the accountability of the police", the Minister said.