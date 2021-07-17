Two militants killed in encounter in J&K

Srinagar: Two Srinagar-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed and two security forces' personnel injured in an encounter here in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

"Acting on specific information generated by police about the presence of terrorists in Alamdar Colony in the Danmar area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and the CRPF in the said area," a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender but they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter in the early hours.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora in Srinagar," the spokesman said.

The officials said two security force personnel -- one from the polic and another from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - suffered injuries during the encounter and were taken to the 92 Base Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said Sofi and Bhat belonged to LeToffshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) and had joined militant ranks in December last year.

Recently, the self-claimed terrorist outfit, TRF, shared on social media that terrorists Sofi and Bhat had left it and joined the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). According to police records, they were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police

and security forces, and civilian atrocities.