Two men die in road accident in UP

Banda:Two men were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley here, police said on Saturday.

According to Girwa Police Station SHO Shashi Kumar Pandey, the accident took place on Friday night near Morwa village.

"The motorcyclists collided with the tractor trolley, and died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Kaalu Tiwari (40) and Sheelu alias Sunil Lodhi (30). The tractor also overturned in the collision and its driver sustained injuries," Pandey said.

Prima facie, it seems that the accident took place due to thick fog, he said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the tractor, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The injured driver has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment, police said.