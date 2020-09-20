Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Telangana: Police

Hyderabad: Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police in Kumaram Bheem District in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the police, including special force Greyhounds,were combing the forests around Kadamba village in the district, which borders Maharashtra, a senior police official said.

On a tip-off, the police parties were conducting searches in the forest area when a group of Maoists opened fire and the police returned fire in retaliation, following which they fled the area, the official said.

"Our forces were searching for the escaped Maoists throughout the night. In the morning (Sunday) we found two bodies. One of the deceased has been identified, Kumaram Bheem In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana told PTI.

The identification process of the other deceased was going on, he added.

The police found two weapons and some Maoist literature with the slain ultras.

Earlier this month, three Maoists were killed in similar "exchange of fire" with police in two different incidents in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh.