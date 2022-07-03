Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in J-K's Reasi
Jammu: Two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one of its most wanted commanders, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.
LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind behind the recent IED blasts in the district, and Faizal Ahmad Dar, a categorised terrorist of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were captured in Tuksan village, they said.
Two AK assault rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from them, the officials added.
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers for their bravery.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Gujarat: Accused in 2002 Godhra train burning case gets life...3 July 2022 6:33 AM GMT
Century in England is always special, serves as confidence booster:...3 July 2022 6:32 AM GMT
Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrates her birthday as a married woman3 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Anushka Sharma wraps the first schedule of Chakda 'Xpress'3 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT
Shenaz Treasury talks about dealing with prosopagnosia3 July 2022 6:12 AM GMT