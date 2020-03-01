Two labourers found dead in UP mine collapse
Sonbhadra: The bodies of two labourers, who were buried in a mine collapse on Friday evening, have been taken out of the stone quarry in Markundi area in Sonbhadra district.
Three labourers were earlier rescued and have been hospitalised in Varanasi in a critical condition. All of them have suffered serious head injuries.
One labourer is still believed to be buried under the debris.
The accident took place on Friday evening when a part of the stone mine collapsed.
The National Disaster Relief Force had been called in to help in rescue work.
Meanwhile, taking cognizance of this incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed senior officers to reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue operations. He has also ordered to provide proper treatment to the injured labourers.
