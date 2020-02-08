Two killed in road accident in UP's Fatehpur district

Banda: Two people were killed and three injured after two motorcycles collided in Ukaathu village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Saturday.

Rajendra Singh (25) and a 28-year-old man were killed in the accident on Friday, Station House Officer, Khaga, Satyendra Singh, said.

They died during treatment at a government hospital, he said, adding that their bodies were sent for postmortem.