Two killed, 11 hurt in Bihar as bus falls into ditch

Nawada: Two women were killed and 11 others injured on Sunday morning when the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Bihar's Nawada district, a police officer said.

The bus was on its way to Nalanda district from Jamshedpur in neighbouring Jharkhand, when the incident occurred around 5 am at Karakhunt valley in Rajauli police station area here.

The driver lost control over the vehicle, which then overturned, skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch, Station House Officer (SHO) Darbari Choudhary said.

The deceased have been identified as Kusum Devi and Rukhsana Khatoon - both in their mid-30s and residents of Nalanda district -- the SHO said.

All 11 injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Rajauli, where doctors, after providing first-aid, referred them to Nawada Sadar hospital, he said

Local MLA Prakash Veer visited the patients in the Rajauli hospital and enquired about their condition, the SHO added.



