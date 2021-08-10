Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists held as security forces intensify ops in Jammu

Jammu: Amid heightened security measures ahead of Independence Day, security forces arrested two newly recruited Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Monday and averted a "big terrorist activity" by recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in Jammu region, officials said. The success came during intensified search and cordon operations by police and other security forces in Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba and Jammu districts following inputs about movement of suspicious persons, the officials said.

A police spokesman said two newly recruited terrorists affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir of Dachhan, were arrested during a search operation from Kalaingassu area of Tander in Kishtwar district.

He said the two went missing from their houses on August 5 and two days later it was learnt that they had joined Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

A case under unlawful activities (prevention) act was registered at Dachhan police station, the spokesman said.

He said reliable information was received on Sunday regarding their presence in Tander and accordingly, the police along with the Army and the CRPF launched a joint operation which led to their arrest.

A pistol, two grenades, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and a wireless set were seized from their possession.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said a "big terrorist activity" ahead of Independence Day has been averted with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district.

The recovery which included two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese pistol, four grenades and two mobile phones was made during a joint search operation in the forest area at Sangad in Mankote tehsil of Mendhar sector, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said.

Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu, said a joint operation was launched along with the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in the forest area this morning, which led to the unearthing of the hideout. The other recoveries made from the hideout included four AK-47 magazines with 257 rounds, a pistol magazine with 68 rounds, a radio set, 13 detonators, 15 fuse detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries, the DIG said.