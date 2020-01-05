Two held for abducting, raping minor in UP
Chitrakoot: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after abducting her in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Sunday.
The accused, Angad and Bhadauti, allegedly raped the girl on Friday night when she had gone to the fields, they said.
The girl returned home on Saturday morning and narrated her ordeal to the family members, following which an FIR was registered and the accused were arrested, police said.
