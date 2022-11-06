Two Hamro Party GTA Sabhasads cross over to BGPM

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) gnawed into the opposition bench with two Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasads crossing over from Hamro Party to the BGPM on Saturday. Already in power in the GTA with a majority, the BGPM now enjoys the support of 29 Sabhasads out of the 45, with Hamro Party's number declining to 6.



Prabhashkar Blone, the GTA Sabhasad of Ghoom-Jorebungalow constituency and Bhupendra Chettri of Pul-Bijanbari-Gok constit uency joined the ruling BGPM. Blone was inducted into the BGPM fold with the post of Vice-President of the party.

"People are impressed with our ideology and are joining us. Many from the opposition camps in the GTA will join us soon. Our path has been very difficult but we silently did our job without getting into any confrontations," stated Anit Thapa, President, BGPM.

Earlier Ajoy Edwards, President of Hamro Party had expressed apprehension that the two would be joining the BGPM and had bid them goodbye from the Hamro Party.

"Even if all the allegations were true, I should have at least been allowed to voice my opinion by the party

I had founded. If the Central Committee of the Hamro Party had taken disciplinary action, it would have been acceptable.

What is not acceptable for me is sitting room politics in social media,'' stated Blone.

He further stated that it does not matter to him what a handful of people of Hamro Party thinks, what matters is what the people of his constituency think and "I enjoy full support of my constituency and will work for the development of my constituency."

Reacting to development, Edwards stated: "BGPM is already in absolute majority in the GTA. Despite this, they are indulging in

horse-trading. This is because they want an opposition-free GTA so that no one can point fingers at corruption and nepotism. This trend is dangerous for a democracy."