Two fires break out in Delhi, no casualties

new delhi: Two fire incidents were reported in Delhi on Sunday, one from the Peera Garhi Chowk and another from the Mori Gate area.



The fire department first received a call from the Maidens Crown banquet in the morning and a total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials informed Millennium Post. The call was made around 11 in the morning.

Police found that a lot of smoke was coming from the Maiden Crown banquet, however, the fire staff could manage the fire without any casualties.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) outer district Sameer Sharma confirmed that the incident took place due to a short circuit on the main stage of the hall.

Another house caught fire at Nicholson Road in North Delhi's Mori Gate area at around 9.30 am on the same day.

The fire service officials said that 26 fire tenders were operated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North district Sagar Singh Kalsi also confirmed that the fire broke out in a godown where rubber materials were stored.

However, no casualty has been reported.

Cops also vacated the adjacent building. Later, the fire official also confirmed that the building got collapsed.