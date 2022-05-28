Two dead as minibus falls into river Jammu
Jammu: Two people were killed when a minibus fell into the Tawi river after the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing a bridge here, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred near Bikram Chowk late Friday night, they said.
The bus driver, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle while crossing the Tawi bridge. The bus smashed the concrete fence of the bridge before landing on the river bed, resulting in the death of two occupants whose identities are being ascertained, the police said.
In a separate incident, 27 passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the Battal Ballain bridge in Udhampur district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.
The bus was on its way to Doda district from Jammu, the police said.
They said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, six of them were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) here for specialised treatment.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Man shot dead, brother injured in Delhi for intervening in argument28 May 2022 8:29 AM GMT
A lost era of cinema halls through eyes of lensmen28 May 2022 8:08 AM GMT
Man ends life after killing his wife, two children with wood cutting...28 May 2022 7:55 AM GMT
Spared no effort in serving country in last eight years: PM Modi28 May 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Pawar took darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati from outside temple as he had ...28 May 2022 6:19 AM GMT